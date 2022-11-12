Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.46 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 9,568,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,615,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,558 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

