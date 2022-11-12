Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,096. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,526 shares of company stock worth $1,615,384 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

