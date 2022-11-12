Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 127,085 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 26,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,768. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

