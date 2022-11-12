Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $101.31 and last traded at $100.54, with a volume of 469641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock valued at $991,919. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.