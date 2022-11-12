The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

