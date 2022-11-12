The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 28th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.84 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 132.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.