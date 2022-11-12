The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.89). Approximately 228,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.86).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.57. The company has a market cap of £79.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Insider Transactions at The City Pub Group

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Holly Elliott purchased 33,896 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.64 ($23,026.64). In related news, insider Richard Prickett acquired 10,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,059.87). Also, insider Holly Elliott acquired 33,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £19,998.64 ($23,026.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184,931 shares of company stock worth $11,569,034.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

