The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GDL opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at The GDL Fund

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 200,000 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 201,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,594 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Articles

