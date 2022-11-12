The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.74 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.82. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($10.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

