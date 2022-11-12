The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $14.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 449.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
Shares of KRON opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Bio (KRON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.