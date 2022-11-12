The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $14.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 449.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.