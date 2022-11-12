The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target to $3.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OMIC opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $177.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.