The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €122.35 and a 200-day moving average of €154.95. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

