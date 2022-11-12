The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

IPG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

