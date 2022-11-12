The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $322.00

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 322 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 317 ($3.65), with a volume of 152249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.60).

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.86. The firm has a market cap of £444.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

