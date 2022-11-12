The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

