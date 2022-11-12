The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.
The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
