The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 333,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,639. The firm has a market cap of $334.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

