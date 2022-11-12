The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Sherwin-Williams worth $240,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

