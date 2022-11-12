The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $327,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

