The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Very Good Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Very Good Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 288,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Very Good Food Stock Performance

VGFC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.81. Very Good Food has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Very Good Food

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Very Good Food had a negative return on equity of 163.04% and a negative net margin of 406.44%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

