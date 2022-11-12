The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

