The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Buys £34,740 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £34,740 ($40,000.00).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,759 ($20.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,665.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,520.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,514.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($22.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.69).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

