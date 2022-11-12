Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 16th

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $23.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $538.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.16 and a 200-day moving average of $542.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,557,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,225,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

