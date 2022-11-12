Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million.
Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 213,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,005. The company has a market cap of $656.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
