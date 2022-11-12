Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 213,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,005. The company has a market cap of $656.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

