TheStreet Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to C

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

