TheStreet Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to C

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GNL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of GNL stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
