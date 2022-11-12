TheStreet Upgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

INVA opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $949.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

