TheStreet Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “B”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

