THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in October

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 1,408,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Stock Performance

THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 38 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.48) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.93) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 59.33.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

