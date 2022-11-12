Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THNCF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Thinkific Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Thinkific Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of THNCF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Thinkific Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.