Thomas J. Errico Purchases 100,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.25 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

