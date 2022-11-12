Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 342.4% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 115,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,289. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 246,112 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

