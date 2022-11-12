Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 342.4% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 115,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,289. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
