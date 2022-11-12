Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $92.21 million and $354,035.70 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00586560 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,140.73 or 0.30553713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.48957933 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $282,271.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.