Tiaa Fsb Acquires 76,354 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

