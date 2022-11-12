Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

