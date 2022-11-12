Tiaa Fsb Has $2.86 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

