Tiaa Fsb Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

