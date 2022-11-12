Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

