Tiaa Fsb Sells 61,207 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

