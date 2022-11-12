Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,444 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

