Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

