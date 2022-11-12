tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 0.5%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.25 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.23). 24,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 224,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.88) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

tinyBuild Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.53. The company has a market capitalization of £218.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Stories

