Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.54.

Toast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 21,978,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,927. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $50,768.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

