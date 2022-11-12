Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $18.65 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

