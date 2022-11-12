Toncoin Price Tops $1.54 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.66 billion and $8.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00009121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.58018323 USD and is up 11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,955,641.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

