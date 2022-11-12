Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.83 billion-$18.83 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRYIY. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 19,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

