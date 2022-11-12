Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro Energy (TOEYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.