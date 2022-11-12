Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

