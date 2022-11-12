Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

