Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 577 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

