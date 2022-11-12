Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.55. 219,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

