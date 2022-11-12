Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $184,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERII. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERII stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

