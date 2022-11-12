Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 490.6% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

TTP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.